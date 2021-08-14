mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly Teams Up With Young Thug For Summer Banger "Caprisun Fun"

Alexander Cole
August 14, 2021 09:21
Image via YNW Melly

YNW Melly and Young Thug make an ideal duo on "Caprisun Fun."


While YNW Melly might be locked up on some pretty serious charges right now, there is no denying just how much his fanbase rides for him. With each new Instagram update, fans get excited about the prospect of Melly dropping new music. On Friday, he came through for those supporters with a brief new project called Just A Matter Of Slime. There are a ton of features on this album, including a collab with Young Thug on the track "Caprisun Fun."

This song has your typical trap beat to it although some of the instrumentation is clearly geared towards the summer months. Throughout the track, YNW Melly uses his unique voice to rap about money, women, and power, all while Young Thug complements the artist perfectly. This is the kind of song one would come to expect from Melly, and there is no doubt that fans are going to appreciate it.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She live a slatt life, I live a Florida life (Ya dig)
I live a slatt lifÐµ (Blatt), we live a blatt life
She wanna fuck on the beach at night (For real)
She wanna fuck me 'cause the diamonds in my chain loud (Yeah)

