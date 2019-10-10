After the initial hubbub died down when rising Florida rapper YNW Melly turned himself in to the police for double murder charges, there were not many headlines being written regarding the young man. The 20-year-old has gained more notoriety behind bars than he did in the streets, which is saying something about his longevity as an artist. Without releasing much content, Melly has still been striving in terms of his popularity and streaming numbers. He's currently facing the death penalty but before he finds out his fate, he's taking a moment to celebrate his musical success.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

As reported by Capital Xtra, the "Murder On My Mind" rapper posted a message for his fans this week to thank them for going hard on his latest release. Dropping a song called "223's" with 9lokknine, Melly noted that the track has been picking up steam this month. In fact, it's reportedly gone gold in less than thirty days. Sharing an image of the cover artwork alongside his message, the artist, whose real name is Jamell Demons, thanked his fans for their continued support.

Are you still on board with YNW Melly or do you think his musical career is just about complete? The general public has been mixed on him, not knowing what to believe in terms of his murder charges. As of now, YNW Melly has not been sentenced.



Image via Capital Xtra