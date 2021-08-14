Most people would probably be pretty angry, sad, or confused while sitting in prison, but not YNW Melly. Melly looks to be in good spirits despite his legal situation. The young rapper is currently awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his two friends. However, although the case is controversial, Melly still has a multitude of fans supporting him. Melly and his team seem to be optimistic about the young rapper coming home early.

Melly dropped off his new album Just A Matter Of Time this week. The project features Young Thug, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Gates, Tee Grizzley, YNW Gunna, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Queen Naija, Hotboii, and Lil Tjay.

"It's your boy YNW Melly and I want ya'll to go stream my new album," starts the rapper on a video from jail. As he speaks, he is holding up a Gucci shoe in one hand. "Everything Gucci, as you can see," he continued. As he speaks, Melly also shows off his iced-out grill. It looks like Melly is spending his money well behind bars.

Have you been streaming YNW Melly's Just A Matter of Time? If so, how do you feel about the project?