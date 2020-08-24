We're not sure how but YNW Melly is still dripping in prison.

The rapper has been locked up for the last year-and-a-half as he has been accused of murdering his two friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. He is still waiting for his trial to begin but, ever since he was first arrested, the Florida native has seemed to be getting some preferential treatment in prison.

Already, we've seen YNW Melly show off his Versace sneakers behind bars and now, he looks to be stunting an icy diamond grill placed over his teeth.

During a FaceTime call with King Von, YNW Melly grinned wide for the camera and showed off his teeth, which were dripping in diamonds. The video, which was reposted to DJ Akademiks' page, has people questioning how he's able to still wear his diamonds behind bars.

For the last little while, the 21-year-old has been teasing his return home but a timetable remains unclear. He is yet to go on trial and, before being released from prison, his case will need to be investigated further in court to determine if he is innocent or guilty.

Additionally, the rapper recently told DJ Akademiks that he will be coming home with a new album when the time is right, hinting that the project is already complete.

Do you think YNW Melly will be coming home soon?