The last year-and-a-half has been filled with hopeful promises from 21-year-old rapper YNW Melly, who is currently incarcerated on double murder charges.

He is yet to go on trial, which he will need to do before being released from prison, but he has maintained his innocence in the case, claiming that he had no part in the murder of his two friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

Still, the rapper finds ways to stay connected with his fans, posting on social media every once in a while and giving them a glimmer of a chance that, one day soon, he will be coming home. Today was one of those days.

Posting a recent picture of himself behind bars, showing his smile complemented by a permanent grill, YNW Melly issued his latest update, promising that he'll be back as soon as he can and that, once he's out, anyone hating on him will feel his wrath.

"When they think you down bad and at your worst that’s when they shit on you I’ll be home soon shit on me I won’t hesitate to shine on you," wrote the incarcerated star on Instagram.

In the comments, some of his closest friends are sending him positive vibes, encouraging him to keep on sticking it out. Yung Bans, Skooly, Trippie Redd, King Von, Yung Mal, and his co-defendant YNW Bortlen all dropped a few words for him to sift through.

Do you think YNW Melly will ever make it out?