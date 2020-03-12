One fact cannot be disputed about YNW Melly: the rapper has remained in insanely good spirits throughout his double murder case, where he is currently facing the death penalty. This week, he and his associate YNW Bortlen were ordered to a court hearing where we were updated on his status in the justice system. Cameras were apparently allowed in the courtroom and, as a result, pictures of the rapper have now surfaced online.

Sharing a trio of shots on his social media page, YNW Melly reminded his fans that he's doing A-OK after spending over a year in jail. At this stage, he has not been proven guilty of murdering his two friends. He is expected to go to trial but his attorneys are reportedly confident that he'll be coming home.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

In the pictures uploaded to Melly's account, the 20-year-old has a huge smile on his face, which is something that seemingly hasn't left in months. He wears a white and black striped jumpsuit.

In another image, his boy YNW Bortlen is seen sitting down in handcuffs, with his hair tied up.

The incarcerated Florida rapper is releasing the remix to his popular song "Suicidal" tonight, featuring a posthumous verse from Juice WRLD. Do you think he'll make it out of this predicament?