When DJ Akademiks asked his social media followers to name some of the most authentic street rappers in the game, he likely wasn't expecting Florida artist YNW Melly to make an appearance in the comments. The 20-year-old is currently awaiting his trial in a double murder case. He's facing the death penalty after being accused of killing his two friends in cold blood before driving around with their bodies in his car and dropping them off at the hospital. If that's all proven to be true, we don't quite know what to say about YNW Melly. Public opinions have been mixed about him since he turned himself in to the police but, straight from his cell, Melly decided to shake things up once again online.

After Lil Durk suggested that King Von matches YoungBoy Never Broke Again in terms of authenticity in his lyrics, YNW Melly chimed in on Ak's post to say that he also spits nothing but facts in his rap. The one thing that can be problematic about that though is that the young man literally has a song called "Murder On My Mind," which is about killing people... Not exactly the smartest move if you ask me.

Asking fans to name rappers who "live that life" in and out of their raps, the currently-incarcerated YNW Melly wrote his own name in the comments. "Melvin," he typed. Do you think he should have stayed quiet on this one?