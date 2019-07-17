YNW Melly Releases "City Girls" Video As A Puppet

YNW Melly shows up in puppet form for his new video.

What do you do when you want to release a music video but you can't find a video camera in prison? Get your team to create a puppet of your likeness! Florida rapper YNW Melly is currently facing the death penalty after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his two friends last year. His trial has not yet begun but people are already expecting the worst for the young musician. Despite his legal situation, Melly's popularity has not diminished in the slightest. His music is still streaming well and his records "Murder On My Mind" and "Mixed Personalities" have been performing stronger than ever before. Another one of his hits, "City Girls," has just been given a brand new music video.

YNW Melly's camp started teasing some new content this week after they shared a photo of the rapper's puppet lookalike. For obvious reasons, Melly is unable to star in his own music video so his team had to think creatively, coming up with this idea. The treatment was reportedly envisioned by the artist himself, being listed in the credits as one of the writers of the video. Nathan R. Smith is responsible for the film direction.

Watch the video above and let us know your thoughts on YNW Melly.