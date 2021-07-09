YNW Melly is currently awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his two friends from back in 2018. This has been one of the highest-profile cases in all of hip-hop and many are wondering whether or not Melly will be able to come home. The artist had picked up a ton of traction prior to his arrest and it seemed as though he was going to become a massive star thanks to features from the likes of Kanye West.

Despite the allegations, fans have remained incredibly supportive of Melly, and as it turns out, the artist is in the midst of working on a new album, according to Fredo Bang. Melly has also been having various calls with family members, and recently, the artist took to Instagram with a photo from one of these calls.

Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

"Just A Matter Of Slime," Melly wrote in the caption. In the photo, Melly is on the phone with a woman and he can be seen flashing his teeth to the camera while signing with his hands. It has been stated that Melly is in good spirits these days and that he still firmly believes that he can beat his case and come home sooner rather than later.

