YNW Melly paid homage to PnB Rock with a tribute post on Instagram, Sunday, sharing a photo of the two rappers. PnB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles while dining out with his girlfriend.

"@pnbrock Rest in peace my n***a," Melly captioned the picture.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Melly and PnB Rock previously collaborated on 2018's "Flex On U" off of the late rapper's $The Throwaway$.

According to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, PnB Rock "was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they're there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting."

Just a week prior to his death, PnB Rock had discussed how "common" robberies are becoming in Los Angeles.

"I never got robbed. Ever in my life," PnB Rock told DJ Akademiks. "I ain't gon' say never. I don't like saying 'never.' I'm not superstitious, but I haven't been robbed."

Melly is currently facing life in prison for two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and has been in jail since 2019. He was recently accused of having several weapons, including pipe bombs, in his jail cell.

Check out Melly's post below.



