YNW Melly Offers Visceral Lyrics On Short New Track "Greensight"

YNW Melly might be locked up but that hasn't stopped him from putting out new music. His fans are hoping for his release, although in the meantime, he continues to drop new projects all while collaborating with some of the most prominent names in rap. Recently, Melly dropped his new project Just A Matter Of Slime which is a short project that contains some dope songs, including the short effort "Greenlight."

With this song, we get some trap production that contains a nice ethereal vibe to it. As for the lyrics, however, the song is anything but calm as Melly makes violent metaphors all while offering some braggadocios passages. His singing on the track is solid as we get some more of signature melodies that have made him such a prominent force in hip-hop.

You can stream this brand new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heard the pussy n***a try to say that it was smoke because I fucked on his main hoe (Fucked on his main hoe)

Pussy ass n***a, I'm from Florida, I got Atlanta n***s who like Bojangles (Who like Bojangles)

And I got some killers who gon' kill yo' pussy ass, blood everywhere like Djano