YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, has been in jail for the last year-and-a-half after turning himself in on double murder charges. He is accused of pulling the trigger on two of his friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, and passing off their deaths as a drive-by shooting.

For months, the 21-year-old rapper has been telling his loyal fanbase that he would soon be coming home, a message that has been co-signed by members of his family, but his trial has not yet officially begun. He attempted to be freed after contracting COVID-19 behind bars but he ended up being denied, recovering in his cell.

It remains unclear when/if Melly will be coming home but, in a new throwback photo update, the young star once again claimed that he's making his return imminently.

"Jus got a call from dem racks he told me it’s time To jump," wrote YNW Melly on Instagram. "My money miss me. Coming home soon #Bountdown."

Fans of the artist are urging Melvin to spill the beans on a release date if he knows the exact time he's making his way back to his Florida home. However, considering the fact that he's said numerous times that he's "coming home," this update should be taken with a grain of salt. Once the #Bountdown actually begins, we'll let you know.