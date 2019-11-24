YNW Melly Made A Whiny Masterpiece With "I Ain't Lying"

An argument can be made that Young Thug has trained our generation's ear to tolerate, and even enjoy, pretty much any weird noise that an artist may make on a song. Thugger might not be the only one responsible for this adjustment, but his vocal contortions have largely normalized eccentric performances. While whining and screeching and sputtering would have demoted a song to the category of "noise" in the past, today, it is admired and often praised as innovative. The more an artist lets loose in the booth, the better.

YNW Melly did not hold back one bit on "I Ain't Lying" off his newly-released album, Melly vs. Melvin. The incarcerated rapper has such a natural melodic bent that no matter where he winds up on his unpredictable travels, the result is enjoyable. At the top of the first verse, Melly repeats the line "Suck that dick, then I buy you some new Gucci shoes" three times - each time choosing to play around with different parts. There's nothing like a ridiculous bar that is poignantly delivered (see Nicki Minaj's "Come On A Cone").

Quotable Lyrics

I got bad hoes cheatin', and they say I'm fling-ding

I'm in jail but on Twitter, I'm trending

Big ass gun, and the clip is extending

Shawty wanna fuck 'cause a n**** gettin' bands

Young rich n****, watch me hit the Melvin dance