Another week has gone by and we still do not have DONDA. That's right folks, Kanye West continues to delay the release of the album, although thankfully, various other artists have filled the void with countless songs and projects. This week alone, we got new music from Benny The Butcher, YNW Melly, Fat Joe, and many others. To celebrate this, we added to our weekly "Fire Emoji" playlist which is filled with some of the best bangers of the last few days.

To start things off, we have YNW Melly and Lil Uzi Vert's epic collab on the song "Mind of Melvin" which is a song from Melly's latest album Just A Matter Of Slime. From there, we have Money Man's "Live Sum Mo" and Ludacris' new banger called "Butter.Atl." All of these tracks have unique vibes to them and are perfect candidates for the playlist.

We also have D Smoke's "Shame On You," and The Game's "Worldwide Summer Vacation" to round things out. These artists have been putting in a lot of work as of late, and you can enjoy their latest efforts, down below.

Be sure to check out this week's Fire Emoji playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for all of the latest updates to our playlists.