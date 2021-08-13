YNW Melly, Lil Baby, & Lil Durk Get Vulnerable On "Take Kare"

Although he is currently getting ready for his 18th month in jail, controversial Florida rapper YNW Melly has ensured fans that despite his bleak legal circumstances, he'll be home in just a matter of time. Or rather, Just A Matter Of Slime, like the title of his newly released full-length LP.

Just A Matter Of Slime serves as YNW Melly's second album from behind bars since he was arrested in 2019, and the 13-track project boasts a star-studded tracklist featuring the likes Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Kevin Gates, Young Thug, Queen Naija, and more.

One of the high-profile collaborations housed on Just A Matter Of Slime is "Take Care," which enlists the help of Voice of the Heroes rappersLil Baby and Lil Durk. The smooth track finds all three artists in a vulnerable state as they communicate their love and need for their respective love interests.

Give the Lil Baby and Lil Durk-assisted "Take Kare" a listen below, and if you're feeling it, go ahead and check out the rest of Just A Matter Of Slime here.

Quotable Lyrics

I never drop a dime on a nigga that ain't my speed bro

How the fuck I'm in Miami on a speed boat

All these pretty women boostin' up my ego

Tell her "I'ma be here forever", but then I leave though

How these niggas follow the leader and I'm in the lead though?