One of the artists we were excited to watch grow this year was YNW Melly, a young 20-year-old rapper who was making waves in Florida and across the nation. A good number of his songs had been picked up as major hits with "Murder On My Mind" and the Kanye West-featuring "Mixed Personalities" standing out amongst the bunch. He has a deep catalog of music but his future stands in one person's hands: his judge. YNW Melly has been accused of murdering his two friends in cold blood and he and his alleged accomplice, YNW Bortlen, are facing the death penalty. Melvin was in court today for a regular hearing and cameras managed to pick up the rapper looking happy.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, YNW Melly is seemingly thinking positively about his chances of getting out. He has previously told his friends and family that he believes he's "coming home" and his facial expression seems to show once again that he's very confident. Despite him walking into the room timidly, he conversed with his attorneys and cracked a smile on more than one occasion. He could be spotted in his jumpsuit and shackles as he spoke to his legal team, who were seemingly joking with him.

Melly doesn't seem too bothered by his pending trial. Do you think he'll be proven innocent?