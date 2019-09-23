There haven't been any updates regarding YNW Melly's upcoming trial in a while. Right now, the world is focused mostly on Tekashi 6ix9ine and how his case will end up. Florida rapper Melly has been in jail for months after turning himself in on double murder charges. He's currently facing the death penalty after reportedly organizing the deaths of his two friends YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. Before he got locked up, the fast-rising star had prepared a few singles to drop in case he got time and one of them was "223s" with 9lokknine. The two Florida boys are promoting the track, hoping to see growth on streaming and in order to get a little boost, Melly's official page started a challenge, encouraging fans to send in their best dance videos to the cut.

"Tag us to post your #223sChallenge," wrote YNW Melly's team on his social pages. They re-uploaded a number of videos from TikTok, which show young women and men going through the choreography steps of the song. Some of the videos are alright but, for the most part, there is a lot of cringe-worthy goodness blended in.

Which one is your favorite of the bunch (or do they all suck?)