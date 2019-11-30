mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly Joins King Von On New Song "Rolling"

Kevin Goddard
November 30, 2019 13:35
Rolling
King Von Feat. YNW Melly

Listen to King Von's new release "Rolling" featuring YNW Melly.


King Von continues to keep the new music coming. After hitting us with “2 AM” recently, the OTF rapper decides to return to the scene today and share his latest offering “Rolling” with rising sensation YNW Melly. Although its not confirmed, the track will presumably see life on Lil Durk’s upcoming OTF compilation project Family Over Everything, which is dropping December 11th.

 

"Free my mutherfucking brotha it’s going up wen yo touch," King Von wrote to his incarcerated featured guest.

Take a listen to the melodic street cut and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

We be rolling hella tree
We be counting hella guap
She know I got lots of thots
Who suck the dick and gimme top
Pull up with that 40 Glock
Up it on a fucking opp
This 50 shot, 22 shot, it got 30 shot

- Melly

King Von YNW Melly
