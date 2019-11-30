YNW Melly Joins King Von On New Song "Rolling"

King Von continues to keep the new music coming. After hitting us with “2 AM” recently, the OTF rapper decides to return to the scene today and share his latest offering “Rolling” with rising sensation YNW Melly. Although its not confirmed, the track will presumably see life on Lil Durk’s upcoming OTF compilation project Family Over Everything, which is dropping December 11th.

"Free my mutherfucking brotha it’s going up wen yo touch," King Von wrote to his incarcerated featured guest.

Take a listen to the melodic street cut and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

We be rolling hella tree

We be counting hella guap

She know I got lots of thots

Who suck the dick and gimme top

Pull up with that 40 Glock

Up it on a fucking opp

This 50 shot, 22 shot, it got 30 shot

- Melly