Being behind bars for a double murder charge, YNW Melly doesn't have much access to the outside world and all that has been happening on the internet. For the most part, he only hears about what people are telling him on the phone and through his extremely-limited e-mail access. The man is currently facing the death penalty and although his trial date is still uncertain, his fans are hoping he can make it out of this one so he can continue his strong rise in the music industry. The Florida rapper's team recently released a music video for his single "223s" with 9lokkNine and, of course, Melly could not appear in the clip. He was very happy about the end result though, watching it for the first time behind bars and cheesing hard on video.

In a video reposted by DJ Akademiks, the controversial recording artist can be seen reacting to his new music video for the first time, laughing and smiling big on camera. He doesn't say much but he certainly appears excited to be watching the clip. "223s" is just his latest success, following singles like "Murder On My Mind" and "Mixed Personalities" as he continues to rack up streams from jail.

How do you think this story will end? It will be interesting to keep track of YNW Melly's case in the coming months.

