mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly Hops On Yung Bans' New Song "100 Shells"

Alex Zidel
July 25, 2019 14:54
473 Views
16
2
CoverCover

100 Shells
Yung Bans Feat. YNW Melly

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
28% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Yung Bans and YNW Melly are evil twins on their new collaboration.


Yung Bans and YNW Melly are close friends and they've spent a considerable amount of time in the studio together. YNW Melly is currently facing a pretty tough situation as he waits to find out if he will be executed for allegedly committing double murder. One of the tracks Melly and Bans worked on before the "Mixed Personalities" star was arrested this year is "100 Shells," which was previewed on The Weeknd's Beats 1 Radio show in April. Fans of both rappers were excited to hear the finished version and finally, it has been released as part of Yung Bans' debut album

Misunderstood was released yesterday and fans gravitated toward a few songs listed on the tracklist. Yesterday, we highlighted Bans' collaboration with 03 Greedo and XXXTentacion and today, we're shining a light on "100 Shells." The song ends with a spoken word message from YNW Melly on the phone, who speaks directly to his fans. Since they made this cut a while ago though, Melly actually had time to hit the studio to record his verse. Even if you're not a big fan of the rappers from Atlanta and Florida respectively, have a listen to this one and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

.223's and Dracos, MAC-11's, lay low
Hollow tips rip through you and give your ass a halo
She say she like the way that a young n***a be drippin'
I'm shootin' at your top, I don't check you with good precision
Have your body in the casket leakin' bodily fluids
Don't fuck 'round with my killers, yeah, we all goin' stupid

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  6
  2
  473
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Yung Bans YNW Melly new song new music misunderstood
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YNW Melly Hops On Yung Bans' New Song "100 Shells"
16
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject