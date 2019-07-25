YNW Melly Hops On Yung Bans' New Song "100 Shells"

Yung Bans and YNW Melly are close friends and they've spent a considerable amount of time in the studio together. YNW Melly is currently facing a pretty tough situation as he waits to find out if he will be executed for allegedly committing double murder. One of the tracks Melly and Bans worked on before the "Mixed Personalities" star was arrested this year is "100 Shells," which was previewed on The Weeknd's Beats 1 Radio show in April. Fans of both rappers were excited to hear the finished version and finally, it has been released as part of Yung Bans' debut album.

Misunderstood was released yesterday and fans gravitated toward a few songs listed on the tracklist. Yesterday, we highlighted Bans' collaboration with 03 Greedo and XXXTentacion and today, we're shining a light on "100 Shells." The song ends with a spoken word message from YNW Melly on the phone, who speaks directly to his fans. Since they made this cut a while ago though, Melly actually had time to hit the studio to record his verse. Even if you're not a big fan of the rappers from Atlanta and Florida respectively, have a listen to this one and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

.223's and Dracos, MAC-11's, lay low

Hollow tips rip through you and give your ass a halo

She say she like the way that a young n***a be drippin'

I'm shootin' at your top, I don't check you with good precision

Have your body in the casket leakin' bodily fluids

Don't fuck 'round with my killers, yeah, we all goin' stupid