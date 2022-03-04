mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly Drops "The Mob" With Trippie Redd, YNW BSlime, & YNW Bortlen

Alex Zidel
March 04, 2022 10:36
YNW Melly's new single "The Mob" features Trippie Redd, YNW BSlime, and YNW Bortlen.


After dismissing his motion for a speedy trial this week, YNW Melly has released his new single, "The Mob" featuring Trippie Redd, YNW BSlime, and YNW Bortlen.

For the last few years, Florida rapper YNW Melly has been behind bars as he awaits trial on a double-murder case. The 22-year-old artist is accused of killing his two friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, in cold blood before driving around with their bodies in his car for an extended period of time. According to recently reported DNA evidence, prosecutors will argue that the bullets were fired from Melly's position in the car and they are pushing for him to receive the death penalty.

His trial was pushed back by a month, leaving time for Melly to release his latest single, "The Mob" with Trippie Redd, YNW BSlime (his younger brother), and YNW Bortlen (the co-defendant in his double murder case). Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think about YNW Melly in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

Say you wanna be a don, water the lawn
My diamonds wet like a pond, this is the mob
Them young n***as still equipped with them Tommy Guns
Let the grams go, we run up on 'em
Then you know who got clicked with a hundred drum
Huh, hundred drum, load up the K, we done seen a hundred of 'em

