YNW Melly Drops Off Vibrant Visuals For "Loving My Life"

Though currently behind bars, YNW Melly keeps it moving with vibrant new visuals for "Loving My Life."

YNW Melly was once touted among the game's most promising young artists, only have his career derailed by serious legal trouble. And while he currently sits incarcerated, he and his team has been deadset on keeping the momentum moving. Today, Melly has come through with some vibrant new visuals for "Loving My Life," brought to life by Grade A Films and KDC Visions.

From the opening moments, a larger-than-life animated rendition of Melly kicks things off, a solid rendition of his likeness that wouldn't be out of place in a cartoon series. Posted up alongside a slime-green car, Melly does his part to send a positive message in the video's narrative -- even if it leads to a few inadvertently comedic moments of juxtaposition with the lyrics.

A standout inclusion on his recent album Just A Matter Of Slime, which features guest appearances from Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, Lil Tjay, and more, Melly's "Loving My Life" and its accompanying video will go a long way in building further connection with his loyal fanbase. So loyal, in fact, that Melly continues to secure gargantuan YouTube numbers, with two billion total views on his official channel. Not only that, but he's currently boasting a grand total of 5.8 billion streams across all audio platforms.

Check out the new video for "Loving My Life" now, and sound off if you're a fan of YNW Melly.