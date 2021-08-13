mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly Drops "Just A Matter Of Slime" Ft. Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby & More

Erika Marie
August 13, 2021 00:01
Just A Matter Of Slime
YNW Melly

The star-studded project took some time to piece together as Melly recorded it while in prison.


His Rap career officially began back in 2016, but YNW Melly has spent much of that time in jail. He has repeatedly been arrested on various charges but back in 2019, the rapper was taken into custody for allegedly participating in the murders of two of his YNW associates, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Melly has sat in prison since that time as he denies the accusations set against him, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to pursue his Rap dreams and pressing forward with his career.

With Friday the 13th among us, YNW Melly felt that it was the perfect time to release his latest effort, Just a Matter of Slime. The rapper even delivered a message from the inside via a jail call.

"I just wanna let all my friends and all my fans know, I truly love y'all and I miss y'all," said Melly. "With that being said, I had to drop [an] album, Just a Matter of Slime, just to let y'all know that I will be home in just a matter of slime. And this is not just some ordinary music." Features on the record include Lil Uzi Vert, YNW Gunna, Hotboii, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Queen Naija, Young Thug, Lil Tjay, Kevin Gates, Future, and Tee Grizzley.

Stream Just a Matter of Slime and let u know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Mind of Melvin ft. Lil Uzi Vert
2. Yung N**** Sht ft. YNW Gunna, Hotboii
3. Thugged Out ft. Kodak Black
4. Take Kare ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk
5. Pieces ft. Queen Naija
6. Loving My Life
7. Caprisun Fun ft. Young Thug
8. Best Friends 4L ft. Lil Tjay
9. Far Apart ft. Kevin Gates
10. Greensight
11. Freddy Kruger Remix ft. Future, Tee Grizzley
12. Na Na Boo Boo

YNW Melly Drops "Just A Matter Of Slime" Ft. Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby & More
