YNW Melly's co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, has been released after having his bond revoked, being placed under house arrest. Bortlen was first charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of being an accessory in 2019 for his alleged role in the 2019 killings of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

Bortlen was allotted a pre-trial release that he violates in April leading to another arrest. A specialist said that the rapper, born Cortlen Henry, didn't “properly conduct himself" after visiting residences that were not permitted and being tracked at strip clubs.

Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Now, he has been placed under house arrest as he awaits trial and it's a decision that YNW Juvy's family is not happy about.

“Our family desperately awaits justice in the criminal and civil courts. These unprecedented times leave us with no control, but we expect the trials of Jamell Demons and Cortlen Henry to occur in the near future. We do appreciate the State of Florida’s efforts to get answers and justice,” reads a statement from the family’s lawyer, John M. Phillips. “...Please continue to pray for our family. These last couple of years have been really difficult. Matters are worsened by the constant posts and promotions by the defendants as if this never happened and as if they aren’t involved. Evidence shows otherwise. We await justice.”