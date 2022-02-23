YNW Melly Appears On His Manager 100K Track's Song "Slums"

Florida rapper YNW Melly has been locked up for years, awaiting the result of his upcoming double-murder trial. Beginning next month, YNW Melly is facing the death penalty for allegedly shooting and killing his two friends, rappers YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. According to a report from the beginning of this week, over sixty-six pages of DNA evidence were recently presented by the prosecution, which argues that YNW Melly was the one to pull the trigger on his friends before staging a fake drive-by shooting. They are pushing for the death penalty, communicating that they aren't satisfied with a life sentence.

As we wait for more information about the 22-year-old rapper's trial, his vocals appear on a new song from his manager, 100K Track. The new song, "Slums," uses a phoned-in chorus from Melly, who sings over the jail phone. Track takes care of the rest of the song, shouting out his client and telling him he's a "hero" for holding it down behind bars.

Listen to one of YNW Melly's latest musical outputs below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

And Melly, you a hero I just wanna let you know

To see you hold it down in that cell, man, you the goat

Until you get home, I keep a phone for me to pick up

And being your big brother one of the things that I'm proud of, I love you