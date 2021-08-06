mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly & Lil Tjay Get In Their Feelings On "Best Friend"

Joshua Robinson
August 06, 2021 10:02
YNW Melly and Lil Tjay's new collaboration arrives a week ahead of "Just A Matter Of Slime."


Over the past several months, YNW Melly has been releasing a generous amount of music, especially for someone who is currently on trial for the murder of two men that he considered his best friends. Today, the controversial 22-year-old artist confirmed that even more music is set to come out in the coming week, as his next studio album, Just A Matter Of Slime, is set to release on Friday, August 13.

Ahead of his album's release, YNW Melly has released "Best Friend" with Lil Tjay. The long-awaited collaboration leaked earlier in the summer, so now, fans who have been avoiding the leaks for months can finally enjoy the official version of the anticipated new Melly and Tjay track.

The brief, 2:39 track serves as a short but sweet collaboration between two of Florida and New York's finest from this new generation of Hip-Hop artists. Built upon an insanely infectious hook by YNW Melly, "Best Friend" is a moody and sentimental song that's both expertly crafted and incredibly catchy. 

Just A Matter Of Slime is just a week away, so get ready for YNW Melly's forthcoming album by listening to his long-awaited Lil Tjay collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Puerto Rican and she straight up outta North Atlanta
Say she love me 'cause she know she fuck with G Shine
Grew up thuggin' with them killers on the boulevard (The boulevard)
But she pull up on Lil' Melly in the mean time
That's my wife (My wife), that's my best-bestfriend (My bestfriend)
I will never, lie or pretend

