YNW Melly & Kodak Black's Music Video For "Thugged Out" Is Chaotic

YNW Melly shares the chaotic music video for his Kodak Black-assisted single "Thugged Out."

YNW Melly has been behind bars since the beginning of 2019, and although he is facing some life-threatening charges, the artist's team as well as several of his fans are still holding out hope that YNW Melly will be released from prison soon. With that said, nothing has stopped the controversial Florida artist from dropping new music.

Over the past two months, YNW Melly has released two new singles: the childish "Na Na Na Boo Boo" and the Kodak Black-assisted track "Thugged Out." Now, the Melly vs. Melvin artist has treated fans with a music video for the latter.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The video starts with Kodak Black and a couple of his friends calling YNW Melly, who unfortunately can't be a part of his single's new visuals. As a consolation, however, the "Thugged Out" video then reveals that the entire visual project is envisioned by the incarcerated rapper. From that point on, viewers are treated to wild visuals featuring an old later rocking "Free Melly" merch and carrying a huge gun, a person riding a bike while dressed up as a chicken, and a news report getting his tv segment hijacked.

All in all, YNW Melly and Kodak Black's visuals for "Thugged Out" are absolutely chaotic, and as one YouTube viewer pointed out, "[the] music video is more random than an episode of Family Guy." To see all of the absurdities packed within the four-minute video, scroll back up to watch the new visuals for YNW Melly and Kodak Black's recent single "Thugged Out."