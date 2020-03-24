YNW Melly & Juice WRLD's "Suicidal (Remix)" Music Video Is Here

The music video for YNW Melly and Juice WRLD's "Suicidal (Remix)" is here.

YNW Melly continues to make waves from behind bars. The release of Melly Vs. Melvin produced a few hit records including "Suicidal" which has since became a smash on streaming platforms as well as TikTok with over 17M videos created to date from fans and celebrities alike. Last week, the rapper released "Suicidal (Remix)" featuring a posthumous verse from Juice WRLD. Now, the music video for the single has emerged highlighting mental health issues.

The new visuals come a little over a week after he released the remix. Since the release of the Juice WRLD-assisted version, the song has racked up over 300M streams and counting.

YNW Melly's Melly Vs. Melvin also produced the single, ".223's" with 9lokknine that also became a viral sensation. Though there hasn't been much of an update regarding when he'd be released from prison, it's clear that his team is making sure that he's still flooding the streets, even when he's not physically present.