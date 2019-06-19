YNW Melly is presently awaiting trial after turning himself in on double murder charges. Similarly, Lil Durk was reportedly caught on video shooting a man during a drive-by. Things aren't looking good for either one of the rappers and we'll only find out how things fare for them once they head to court for sentencing. Melly has said in the past that he believes he's coming home soon and Durk has already tried to get out on bond. Word got around to the Floridian 20-year-old that Durkio and King Von were in jail and he wanted to show his support during a new phone call from jail.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

As reported by XXL, Melly spoke to an O Block affiliate a few days ago and judging from the caller ID on the dude's phone, it looks like his mother facilitated the whole thing. The call came in as "Melly Moma" when the rapper showed love to both incarcerated Chicago products. "It's your boy Melvin," he said. "Free Durk. Free Von. You already know what it is."

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced online of both Durk and Von speaking to Melly on the phone from jail and he was so appreciative that he decided to repay the favour this way. Do you think Melly, Durk and Von will end up facing hard time?