YNW BSlime Prays For YNW Melly In "Just Wait"

Alex Zidel
September 21, 2020 13:00
Just Wait
YNW BSlime speaks on his brother YNW Melly's case in the new song "Just Wait."


YNW BSlime is best known for being the 13-year-old younger brother of YNW Melly, who is currently incarcerated on double murder charges. The world is anxious to hear about the Florida rapper's fate, keeping track of his upcoming court hearings and praying for his return to freedom. 

With Melly still locked up, YNW BSlime is missing his big brother, praying for him in his new single release called "Just Wait."

The teenager has been making a name for himself with his own music, showcasing a good sense of melody and connecting with a more youthful audience because of his age.

In "Just Wait", BSlime brags about how he earns more money than his teachers, also putting his love for Melly at the forefront. "I can't retire, this is my fate/Seen my brother's life decided by a case, no way," sings the rising star.

Listen to the new release and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your name was all around town
Then you had to lockdown
Now you have to lay low, wishin' you was out now
But watch it turn around, now we gettin' millions
They don't want no smoke, YNW spendin' bands

YNW BSlime YNW Melly new music new song
