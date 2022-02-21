YNW BSlime Is Growing Up On New Song "Valenslime"

As his older brother, YNW Melly, fights a double-murder case behind bars, 14-year-old hip-hop prodigy YNW BSlime is holding it down for his family, releasing his third single of the year, "Valenslime."

Arriving just a few days after Valentine's Day last week, the teenage rapper is introducing a new grown-up sound with "Valenslime", continuing to evolve as his voice matures. Celebrating cuffing season, BSlime says that he doesn't want a Valentine this year, he wants a "Valenslime."





As he regularly does, BSlime shows love to his older brother by mentioning him in the chorus, rapping, "My brother Melvin robbin' people in my sleep/He told me 'Play for keeps if I'm thuggin' in these streets.'"

Listen to YNW BSlime's new single below and let us know what you think in the comments. Stay tuned for more from the young rapper in the coming weeks.





Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, 'cause baby, welcome to the jungle

I make my hitters spin the block and then I tell 'em, 'Go Mutombo'

All these racks up in my jeans, you try to touch 'em, you gon' fumble

And I was broke for so long, I got tired of bein' humble