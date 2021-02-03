mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW BSlime Drops Off Melodic New Single "OTW"

Mitch Findlay
February 03, 2021 13:07
YNW BSlime has returned to explore the topic of puppy love on melodic new single "OTW."


YNW BSlime has proven himself to be one to watch, especially for those in a younger demographic who have found something of a kindred spirit in the melodic rapper. And though his YNW tag does come with a fair bit of notoriety by association, BSlime's latest single is a surprisingly wholesome release, one that finds him exploring the adventures associated with a budding relationship.

Over a vibey guitar-driven instrumental, BSlime shoots his shot like a true man of integrity. "Maybe we can get some dinner," he sings, his youthful voice high. "It started off back in September / he said he didn't need you now, but you didn't listen / took his heart, you wanted his bag." At only 13, it's clear that what BSlime lacks in life experience, he more than makes up for in talent -- who knows what he might be capable of in a few years, provided he keeps his head on straight and continues to evolve as an artist.

Check out "OTW" now, and sound off if you're vibing with YNW BSlime's latest.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

It started off back in September
He said he didn't need you now, but you didn't listen
Took his heart, you wanted his bag

