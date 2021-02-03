YNW BSlime Drops Off Melodic New Single "OTW"

YNW BSlime has proven himself to be one to watch, especially for those in a younger demographic who have found something of a kindred spirit in the melodic rapper. And though his YNW tag does come with a fair bit of notoriety by association, BSlime's latest single is a surprisingly wholesome release, one that finds him exploring the adventures associated with a budding relationship.

Over a vibey guitar-driven instrumental, BSlime shoots his shot like a true man of integrity. "Maybe we can get some dinner," he sings, his youthful voice high. "It started off back in September / he said he didn't need you now, but you didn't listen / took his heart, you wanted his bag." At only 13, it's clear that what BSlime lacks in life experience, he more than makes up for in talent -- who knows what he might be capable of in a few years, provided he keeps his head on straight and continues to evolve as an artist.

Check out "OTW" now, and sound off if you're vibing with YNW BSlime's latest.

