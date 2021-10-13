YNW BSlime & NLE Choppa Connect On "Citi Trends"

At 14-years-old, YNW BSlime has brought the joys and care-free spirit of his teenage years to life with every single record. Sure, part of his success is due to his blood relation to YNW Melly. However, he's proven that music runs in the family. Recent singles like "OTW" were proof that he's on an upwards trajectory following the release of 2019's Baby Goat.

With a potential follow-up in the pipeline this year, YNW BSlime unveiled a brand new record titled, "Citi Trends." The rapper links up with NLE Choppa for the record as they reflect on their road to riches since the days of buying clothes at the American retailer.

NLE Choppa recently released a freestyle over Drake and Jay-Z's "Pound Cake," titled, "Another Baby OTW."

Check the latest from YNW BSlime below.

Quotable Lyrics

My hitters got good aim

Power up young mega main

They giving out free smoke

Come get this n***a tame

