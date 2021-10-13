mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW BSlime & NLE Choppa Connect On "Citi Trends"

Aron A.
October 13, 2021 15:13
112 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Citi Trends
YNW BSlime Feat. NLE Choppa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

YNW BSlime and NLE Choppa team up for a rags-to-riches banger on "Citi Trends."


At 14-years-old, YNW BSlime has brought the joys and care-free spirit of his teenage years to life with every single record. Sure, part of his success is due to his blood relation to YNW Melly. However, he's proven that music runs in the family. Recent singles like "OTW" were proof that he's on an upwards trajectory following the release of 2019's Baby Goat.

With a potential follow-up in the pipeline this year, YNW BSlime unveiled a brand new record titled, "Citi Trends." The rapper links up with NLE Choppa for the record as they reflect on their road to riches since the days of buying clothes at the American retailer.

NLE Choppa recently released a freestyle over Drake and Jay-Z's "Pound Cake," titled, "Another Baby OTW."

Check the latest from YNW BSlime below.

Quotable Lyrics
My hitters got good aim
Power up young mega main
They giving out free smoke
Come get this n***a tame

YNW BSlime
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  112
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
YNW BSlime NLE Choppa
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YNW BSlime & NLE Choppa Connect On "Citi Trends"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject