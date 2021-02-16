YNW Bortlen & Toosii Get "Lovey Dovey" On New Single

YNW Bortlen continues to hold it down in YNW Melly's absence, releasing a bunch of new tracks of his own. Melly's co-defendant is a free man, being released from jail a few months ago while his counterpart remains locked up.

Following up his "ICEEE" release, which served as his first offering of the new year, YNW Bortlen continues to make a name for himself with "Lovey Dovey", his new record featuring buzzing rapper Toosii.

"Lovey Dovey" finds YNW Bortlen finding melodies adjacent to those of his incarcerated best friend, singing in a style that fans will co-opt as Melvin's. The song is produced by Dmac, and it serves as yet another taste of what to expect from YNW Bortlen's upcoming debut album, which is expected out in the coming months.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's all about the grind, feelings don't fit in

Shawty say she miss me but I ain't tryna miss these bands

I don't want no kisses, bae, I'm tryna get my money up

Broken heart, no love, quick to cut a b*tch off