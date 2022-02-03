YN Jay Taps Louie Ray & Mozzy On "Tip Off"

YN Jay became a polarizing figure in rap. His off-kilter flows and cadences made him into a meme, thanks to the success of "COOCHIE" and The Coochie Chronicles. However, it's a new year and it appears that he's ready to expand beyond what he became known for.

This week, the rapper came through with his new single, "Tip Off" ft. frequent collaborator Louie Ray and Mozzy. His latest single takes a more serious tone, though he does get some coochie bars off during the first few seconds of the record. Louie Ray slides on the second verse before handing the mic to Mozzy who, once again, proves that he's one of the smoothest wordsmiths out of the West Coast right now.

Peep YN Jay's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck with me, you know I got it for cheap

I ain't tryna sell this M-16, 'cause she a keeper

Demonic demands, all my n***as heathens

Gangland, body for body throughout the season