YN Jay Taps Louie Ray & Mozzy On "Tip Off"

Aron A.
February 03, 2022 13:54
YN Jay links up with Louie Ray and Mozzy on his new single, "Tip Off."


YN Jay became a polarizing figure in rap. His off-kilter flows and cadences made him into a meme, thanks to the success of "COOCHIE" and The Coochie Chronicles. However, it's a new year and it appears that he's ready to expand beyond what he became known for.

This week, the rapper came through with his new single, "Tip Off" ft. frequent collaborator Louie Ray and Mozzy. His latest single takes a more serious tone, though he does get some coochie bars off during the first few seconds of the record. Louie Ray slides on the second verse before handing the mic to Mozzy who, once again, proves that he's one of the smoothest wordsmiths out of the West Coast right now.

Peep YN Jay's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck with me, you know I got it for cheap
I ain't tryna sell this M-16, 'cause she a keeper
Demonic demands, all my n***as heathens
Gangland, body for body throughout the season

