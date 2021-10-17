YN Jay Puts His Spin On "Essence"

There's no bigger hit this year than WizKid and Tems' 2020 collaboration, "Essence." The song entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in recent weeks, marking the first time a Nigerian single has charted that high in America. However, it's also produced several remixes since early August. DaBaby flipped the record, as did Ghostface and Raekwon, while more artists come through with their own take on the song of the summer.

YN Jay is the latest to slide through with a freestyle over "Essence." The upbeat afrobeats production serves as the backdrop for YN Jay's humorous and honest bars through his conversational flow.

YN Jay recently linked up with Lil Uzi Vert for the sequel to his breakout hit, "Coochie Scout." You can check that here.

Quotable Lyrics

All I wanna do is make you smile

Why you sad baby?

I ain't trying to be a stepdad but she had babies

Ain't that crazy?

All your girl do is get money from your ass

She the tax lady

All mine wanna do is stack, she's the trap lady

