YN Jay Puts His Spin On "Essence"

Aron A.
October 17, 2021 17:41
YN Jay

Essence Freestyle
YN Jay is the latest rapper to tackle WizKid & Tems' hit record.


There's no bigger hit this year than WizKid and Tems' 2020 collaboration, "Essence." The song entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in recent weeks, marking the first time a Nigerian single has charted that high in America. However, it's also produced several remixes since early August. DaBaby flipped the record, as did Ghostface and Raekwon, while more artists come through with their own take on the song of the summer.

YN Jay is the latest to slide through with a freestyle over "Essence." The upbeat afrobeats production serves as the backdrop for YN Jay's humorous and honest bars through his conversational flow.

YN Jay recently linked up with Lil Uzi Vert for the sequel to his breakout hit, "Coochie Scout."

Quotable Lyrics
All I wanna do is make you smile
Why you sad baby?
I ain't trying to be a stepdad but she had babies
Ain't that crazy?
All your girl do is get money from your ass
She the tax lady
All mine wanna do is stack, she's the trap lady

