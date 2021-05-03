mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YN Jay Is A Cunning Linguist On "Coochie Language"

Mitch Findlay
May 03, 2021 14:02
147 Views
00
1
2021 YN Records2021 YN Records
2021 YN Records

Coochie Language
YN Jay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YN Jay leaves nothing to the imagination on "Coochie Language," a bawdy anthem dedicated to the benefits of bilingualism.


The importance of being bilingual should not go unappreciated, and Detroit native YN Jay knows this all too well. As such, he's opted to devote his time to the tireless study of "Coochie Language," doing his part to spread the word like the tutor we never knew we needed. Having only just turned in a guest appearance on Lil Yachty's Michigan Boy BoatJay wastes little time in getting back to basics with "Coochie Language," a song that highlights the many unique characteristics that set him apart.

Over a wavy instrumental from ENRGY, self-proclaimed "Coochie Man" Jay burrows deep into an unexpected pocket, rattling off mischievous bars that really target all five senses. There's a strangeness to his approach that will likely alienate some listeners, while others will surely find themselves entranced by Jay's charisma and undeniably original flow. Off-kilter, true, but brimming with character all the same. Dive into the higher learnings of "Coochie Language" now, and lose yourself in YN Jay's world of debauchery and cutthroat street philosophies now. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Knock a n***a whole street down, got the block moving
Put that shit in place, like Tetris, got the block moving
Could have been made it to the top, I should have dropped sooner

YN Jay
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  147
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YN Jay
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YN Jay Is A Cunning Linguist On "Coochie Language"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject