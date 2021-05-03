YN Jay Is A Cunning Linguist On "Coochie Language"

The importance of being bilingual should not go unappreciated, and Detroit native YN Jay knows this all too well. As such, he's opted to devote his time to the tireless study of "Coochie Language," doing his part to spread the word like the tutor we never knew we needed. Having only just turned in a guest appearance on Lil Yachty's Michigan Boy Boat, Jay wastes little time in getting back to basics with "Coochie Language," a song that highlights the many unique characteristics that set him apart.

Over a wavy instrumental from ENRGY, self-proclaimed "Coochie Man" Jay burrows deep into an unexpected pocket, rattling off mischievous bars that really target all five senses. There's a strangeness to his approach that will likely alienate some listeners, while others will surely find themselves entranced by Jay's charisma and undeniably original flow. Off-kilter, true, but brimming with character all the same. Dive into the higher learnings of "Coochie Language" now, and lose yourself in YN Jay's world of debauchery and cutthroat street philosophies now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Knock a n***a whole street down, got the block moving

Put that shit in place, like Tetris, got the block moving

Could have been made it to the top, I should have dropped sooner

