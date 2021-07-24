YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In "How To Roll" History

YN Jay wasn't messing around during the latest episode of "How To Roll."

Coming out of Michigan, breakout artist YN Jay has been having himself quite the run thanks to a plethora of unique singles and mixtapes. Nicknamed "The Coochie Man," you can probably guess what YN Jay loves to rap about. He has plenty of songs with "Coochie" in the title including "Coochie," "Coochie Land," and "Coochie Language." He even dropped his tape Coochie Chronicles a few days ago, which just goes to show what type of time he's on right now.

YN Jay just so happens to be a connoisseur when it comes to the world of weed, and to help spread this knowledge, YN Jay found himself on the HNHH couch for a brand new episode of our recurring series "How To Roll."

Right off the bat, YN Jay expressed his distaste for Gorilla Glue #4. As the Michigan rapper explains, he's moved on to other things and that at this point, GG4 is simply overplayed.

YN Jay eventually explained his distaste for dispensary weed, which has been lackluster in the Michigan area since he can remember. "I never really liked the dispensary weed my whole life," he said. "I'm from Michigan, we ain't got no good dispensaries at all."

When it comes to rolling, YN Jay has proven to be a master of his craft as he prefers to roll the biggest blunts possible. Throughout the episode, YN Jay explained that this allows him to save his blunts for later if he starts to get a bit too high. Unfortunately, this philosophy has led to some less than ideal conditions when staying at hotels, as they are constantly kicking him out. "Like I'm banned from like 56 hotels," he said. "I made the water come out of the [ceiling]. The sprinkler comes on in the hotel and everybody runs out. Shit happens man."

The Michigan artist has a hilarious personality and it truly shines in this latest episode of "How To Roll," which you can catch right here.

