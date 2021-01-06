mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YN Jay & Lil Yachty Offers Laughs On "HAHAHA"

Aron A.
January 05, 2021 20:38
167 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

HAHAHA
YN Jay Feat. Lil Yachty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YN Jay and Lil Yachty are back at it again on "HAHAHA."


YN Jay isn't the type of rapper that you admire for his technical skill or thoughtfully constructed bars. The appeal pretty much boils down to the sheer ridiculousness of his bars. And he's in on the joke, too. So much so that his latest single is titled, "HAHAHA" and banks off of his bold, ridiculous, and often inappropriate bars. "Freak bitch never had good dick, I finna hump this bitch," he raps within 30-seconds of pressing play. "Freak bitch forgot to put fuckin' deodorant and came out on some musty shit," he continues with a stream-of-conscious delivery. In contrast, Lil Yachty sounds focused, even if he's finding random things to brag about such as his DoorDash bill.

Yachty and YN Jay have previously collaborated on "Dookie Shoes" and "Blind Em." Check out their new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Ready for applause, got my heat clappin'
Ready for the fuckin’ studio, I keep rappin'
Fuck the rap game, I keep trappin'
Trap house beat out, I keep slappin'
Bitch suckin' dick all night, got her knees ashy

YN Jay
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  167
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YN Jay Lil Yachty
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YN Jay & Lil Yachty Offers Laughs On "HAHAHA"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject