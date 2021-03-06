YN Jay & Lil Pump Get Nasty On "Big Hoes"

YN Jay and Lil Pump definitely don’t hold back on their new song “Big Hoes.” On the short track, the duo diss fat girls and get graphic about having sex with women. Lil Pump raps, “Bend her over, put her face down on the concrete / Before you go to sleep, bitch, you gotta take this long meat.” Enrgy Beats produced the track, which dropped alongside a music video produced by NTRO4K out of Miami.

Both YN Jay and Lil Pump have been in the public eye quite a lot recently, but not for the same reasons. YN Jay has recently found substantial fame on TikTok, where several of his songs, including “Triple S,” “COOCHIE,” and “Smoove Dude” have gone viral. “Triple S” has more than 200,000 videos made with the song on the app, some of them having close to 1 million likes. Not many people knew about YN Jay prior to 2020, so his popularity on the video-sharing app has been a marker of success.

Lil Pump has become a bit of a controversial figure in rap in recent months after he endorsed Trump, despite not even registering to vote. Within weeks, the rapper lost more than 300,000 followers. Back in December, Lil Pump heavily dissed prolific rapper Eminem, saying that he was “lame as hell” and that “nobody[‘s] listening” to him. This certainly didn’t help his career either, but it seems as though he’s trying to make a comeback.

Listen to the track and watch the new music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

My auntie sellin' pussy out in 79th street

This ratchet bitch from G5 said "Nut inside me"

I got three snow bunnies with me, but they won't leave

I just slashed her tires and I took both of they car keys