YN Jay & Lil Pump Get Even More Disrespectful On "Plastic Surgery"

Aron A.
July 07, 2021 21:17
Plastic Surgery
YN Jay Feat. Lil Pump

YN Jay and Lil Pump team up for a new single.


YN Jay's absolute absurdity is exactly why he's referred to as the "Coochie Man." His wild out-of-the-box bars has helped propel him towards fame, and it doesn't seem like he has any intention of changing up his formula to success. Today, he came through with another new collaboration alongside Lil Pump called, "Plastic Surgery." Jay's intense delivery leads the track as he and Pump swap ridiculous bars that seldomly fall in line with the song's title.

The latest single from the two rappers follows their previous collaboration "Big Hoes" which dropped earlier this year. YN Jay is a little over a week removed from the release of his last project, Coochie Chronicles which features appearances from Coi Leray, Rio Da Yung OG, and Louie Ray.

Quotable Lyrics
Left my lil' cousin at the crib, he be scammin' people
Big gun, bitch, go 'BOOM', I be blammin' people
Bitch got some saggy ass titties, she got Granny issues
N***a got a little ass stick, that's your Granny pistol

