YK Osiris has been in headlines time and time again for money related incidences. Whether it's owing a rapper money, talking about it, flashing it, wasting it, or losing it, YK Osiris has managed to do it all in less than a year. Just in the last few months Osiris lost an earring that he claims cost him upwards of $300K, had to sing for Drake to clear his $60K debt to the Toronto artist, and remembered that he may owe Young Thug as well.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

On the subject of Young Thug, people have been asking the question: "Would you take a dinner with (insert popular rapper here) or $100K?" The latest iteration of the proposition involves Thugger, as previously mentioned.

Gunna answered the question, speaking on his own experience, since some form of this scenario actually played out for him. Gunna says he took the dinner, which eventually led to significantly greater financial success than $100K. Gunna's career trajectory since joining Young Thug's YSL label has been sky high, resulting in multiple albums in Billboard's Top 10 (including his most recent, DS4EVER, which reached number one).

YK Osiris, to no one's surprise, would take the dinner as well. "Dinner w/ Young Thug wtf that man is a genius," replied Osiris when the question crossed his path.

The question, though, is would YK Osiris handle this money properly. His track record may leave you to believe otherwise.

Would you take the dinner with Young Thug or $100K? Who will be the next rapper thrown into this neverending trend? Leave your thoughts below.



