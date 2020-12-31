If you've been tuned into YK Osiris on Clubhouse, you likely already know that the 22-year-old artist has been going through some mental turmoil as of late, speaking vulnerably about his struggles at the moment. The successful artist has opened up to 21 Savage and others about how he's been feeling lately, and he's seemingly trying to make some changes in his life to feel more fulfilled. That starts with his latest move, trading in his expensive foreign cars for a trusty Hyundai.

One may think that YK Osiris is having some money problems upon seeing his new Instagram Stories, where he admits that he's sold all of his Lamborghini's, Rolls-Royce's, and Cadillac's, but that's not the case. According to the Young King, he's doing so because he no longer feels a need to flex on people. If his new Hyundai is going to get him to and from where he needs to be, that's enough for him.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"This what I’m riding in now," said the "Worth It" star, hopping into his new Hyundai. "This my new car. F*ck a foreign. I sold my Lamborghini, I sold my Rolls-Royce, I sold my Cadillacs, yessirski. I ain’t gon’ lie, this thing humble yourself."

He went on to explain further why he decided to get rid of his flashy whips in favor of the Hyundai.

"I ain’t gotta floss for you n***as man," said Osiris. "Y’all gon’ think what y’all wanna think. If I do got it, don’t got it, y’all gon’ think what y’all wanna think. I love this Hyundai. Sh*t, I ain’t riding a f*cking Lamborghini, I ain’t gotta floss for you n***as. That’s what’s wrong with you n***as, y’all feel like you gotta floss for the Instagram. Man, f*ck them man, y’all don’t need to floss for no dumb ass Instagram."

What do you think of YK Osiris selling his Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce to get a Hyundai? Do you agree with his message?