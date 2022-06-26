By now, everyone on the internet is aware of YK Osiris' finances. The 23-year-old has been exposed on social media numerous times for failing to pay the debt owed to his celebrity friends. From artists like Drake to Lil Baby, the "Worth It" artist has taken out his fair share of loans. Nonetheless, he's claimed to have paid everyone back, and now he's urging other people to get a bigger bag themselves.

Earlier this month, the Florida native took to Instagram to encourage women to shy away from men who make them pay bills. "If you're still paying for hair and nails-- any bills-- and you've got a man... goodnight," he said as he ate his fruit.

After giving the ladies a little tip, he's now trying to aid men in the financial department. Video footage captured the artist outside of an establishment surrounded by a group of people. In the clip, a man can be seen trying to sell him candy. Not amused by the young guy's hustle, YK put on an irked expression before saying, "You need a job. You selling candy, man? How old [are you]?"

Seemingly unbothered, the seller told the rapper that he was 21 years of age. Before walking away, YK asked him what his hobbies included, to which he responded, "I like boxing... I like rapping." Not satisfied with that answer, YK reiterated, "You've got to get you a job though, bruh. Get you a job."

"I tried to do security, but they don't be f*cking with me," the man chuckled. Watch the entire clip below.