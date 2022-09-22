We're used to seeing artists pay homage to one another or give their peers their "flowers," but YK Osiris wanted his admiration etched in ink. It's been some time since we received a rollout from Osiris, and as his supporters have waited for information regarding new music, the singer hasn't been shy about popping up online with a few hitmakers.

YK Osiris recently named Usher the King of R&B after attending the icon's praised Las Vegas residency, and his ongoing online trolling shenanigans with Drake have made for viral moments.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

After nurturing relationships with the high-profile artists, it seems that Osiris wanted to pay homage with a new tattoo. He showed off the ink on his Instagram Story and it features Drake's famous OVO owl pendant on a chain alongside Usher's "U" design. Social media users immediately began teasing Osiris for his new skin art, telling him that he couldn't get a chain so he tattooed one.

After receiving a bit of chastising, Osiris returned with a simple message.

"When you get to seat at the same table with legends , and they talk to you about success, you will understand [red rose emoji]," he said.

Check out the tattoo for yourself below.



Instagram



Instagram