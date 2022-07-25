YK Osiris voiced his frustration with Tory Lanez on social media, Sunday, after the Canadian singer allegedly laughed at his new single “Be My Girl." Osiris shared the track for his fans on Friday.

While Osiris said that he was upset with Lanez, he also gave credit where he felt it was due.

“First of all, Tory, I just wanna say, you’re one of the G.O.A.T.s, n***a,” he began. “I give you your flowers. You one of them ones, I look up to you for sure. Vocals are amazing, you can’t deny that."



Rich Polk / Getty Images

He continued: "So let’s get it understood, what I don’t fuck with is you on one of my posts laughing and giggling at my art. I don’t fuck with shit like that. I was just in Vegas with you on some brother-brother shit, whatever you wanna call it. And that’s why I don’t fuck with a lot of n****s in the industry because you n****s fake. But I get it, ’cause a lot of shit I put on myself, so I get it.”

Despite the squabble, Osiris and Lanez have worked together in the past. Osiris appeared on Lanez's “Worth It” remix alongside Ty Dolla $ign in 2019.

Osiris added: “But there are certain n****s I just expect things from. Like Tory, I fuck with you, like shit like that I don’t condone, because if you drop your music, I ain’t playing with you like that. I salute anything you do and I fuck with anything you do. So I just wanna say that, that’s all. There’s no animosities, none of that, it’s light. But sometimes you gotta let n****s know, that simple.”

All-in-all, the two eventually made amends behind the scenes and Osiris shared an update on his Instagram Story, writing "We good @torylanez," with a heart emoji.

Check out Osiris' original message for Lanez below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper ð (@nojumper)

[Via]