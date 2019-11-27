Crowning himself as the new King of R&B, rising artist YK Osiris has been making headlines recently for his brash statements, claiming to be at the top of the game. Folks like Jacquees -- who feels like he deserves the title -- took issue with the remark, even naming his latest album King Of R&B to drive the point home. The project is actually pretty solid and, although YK Osiris likely still believes that he's the best in the world, he's shifted his focus to something else, possibly hoping for some new material to write about.

Popping on on Reginae Carter's live-stream the other day, Young King Osiris went into his bag of tricks and flirted heavy with the celebrity in the comments. In a screen capture by The Shade Room, the singer can be seen shooting his shot at Lil Wayne's daughter, perhaps crossing his fingers that she sees the posts and gives him a chance. "The baddest in the game," wrote Osiris before doubling up with a second remark. "She so fine I swear."

After all that allegedly went down with his former girlfriend, it may be wise for Nae to stay away. Do you think these two would make a good couple though? Reginae Carter previously dated YFN Lucci, ending their relationship after the whole Cucumber Challenge fiasco this summer. Is YK Osiris a step up or down for her?