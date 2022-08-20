YK Osiris had a lot of things he wanted to get off his chest in a recent VladTV appearance. The singer discussed his beef with Tory Lanez, which stemmed from Lanez reportedly laughing at his song "Be My Girl." "I just felt like, if you gon' laugh, just make sure you post my stuff, too," Osiris told Vlad.

The Florida musician also had some takes on who deserves the title of the king of R&B. According to Osiris, Usher has the crown. The "Worth It" singer noted that R. Kelly is a big figure in the genre, but his actions outside of music have disqualified him.

First, Osiris denied that he had labelled himself the king of R&B, though he did release an EP in 2021 titled King of R&B. According to YK, Def Jam had chosen the title to cause a stir. Osiris then segued into who he thought was in fact the king.

"I love Usher," he said. "R. Kelly, he’s one of the greatest. I like Usher. It’s just certain things like R. Kelly is fire, but there’s just certain things that turns me off a little bit. Like you can be great all you want to, it just certain things you gotta uphold. It’s cool; I just love Usher. Usher is that n***a. R. Kelly, I don’t know, did a lot of things that just doesn’t make sense."

The things YK Osiris says that just don't make sense may be the things that resulted in the nine federal charges R. Kelly was found guilty of in 2021, including sex crimes and human trafficking. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in June.

