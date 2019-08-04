mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YK Osiris Returns With New Music On "Shakira"

Milca P.
August 03, 2019 20:34
Shakira
YK Osiris

YK Osiris touches down with his latest.


Fresh off the wave that arrived with his election to this year's XXL Freshman Class, Def Jam signee YK Osiris is now back with a new track in the form of his bouncy new "Shakira" offering.

The cut is produced by The Audibles and is a summer-ready bop that fins the young Florida-bred talent comparing the movements of his lady of interest to that of the Colombian singer whose hips don't...well, you know

The track is also attached to a fun-loving new clip, directed by David Camarena. In it, you'll find cameos from fellow melodic torchbearers Quando Rondo and Smooky Margielaa appropriately leaving fans pining for a potential collaboration. Take a full listen to the song down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Occasional drip and I'm ridin' the wave, it's makin' 'em seize it (Uuh)
The baddest of bitches that's sneaking a picture, we'll make 'em delete it
I be in Vegas increasing my wealth
Casinos keep thinking we cheating
She get drunk on 42 and fuck on Tempur-Pedic
She be stuck up in the mirror, 'cause she too conceited

YK Osiris
YK Osiris new music Songs Shakira Worth It xxl Quando Rondo florida
