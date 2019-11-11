On November 4, it was reported that YK Osiris was arrested for aggravated assault by strangulation. The alleged incident took place in September at Osiris' birthday party and his girlfriend, the victim, had filed a police report afterwards.

According to the report, she confronted the R&B artist after finding a flick of another woman in a towel on his phone. Things escalated into a heated argument, during which Osiris apparently said to his girlfriend, "I am going to slap the s**t out of you." She claims that he then chased her up a flight of stairs before following her into a bathroom, where he choked her and bit her face. She did also admit to biting his lip, but said it was out of self-defense. The report did confirm that there was a mark under the girlfriend's left eye, where she claims to have been bitten.

The 2019 XXL Freshman was being held behind bars in Atlanta's Fulton County Jail in after he was denied bond, but he was released on Saturday night (Nov. 9). According to XXL, He was granted $150,000 bond and is reportedly scheduled for his preliminary hearing later on this month at the Fulton County Courthouse. His post-release celebration entailed him going on IG Live and singing along to Akon's "Locked Up" as he sticks his head out of a car window.

YK Osiris released his debut album, The Golden Child, last month.